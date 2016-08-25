Unemployment rates down in 93 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT – Unemployment rates fell in 93 Kentucky counties between July 2015 and July 2016, but rose in 27 counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Woodford County, 3.6 percent; Campbell, Fayette, Shelby and Spencer counties, 3.8 percent each; Boone County, 3.9 percent; Anderson County, 4 percent; and Franklin, Jessamine, Kenton, Monroe, Owen and Scott counties, 4.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 16.3 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 12.7 percent; Harlan County, 12.3 percent; Letcher County, 12.2 percent; Elliott County, 11.6 percent; Knott County, 11 percent; Floyd County, 10.9 percent; Pike County, 10.8 percent; and Lawrence and Wolfe counties; 10.6 percent each.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted state unemployment rate for the state was 5.2 percent for July 2016, and 5.1 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.