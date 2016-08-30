Pikeville’s SBDC to host grand reopening

PIKEVILLE – Morehead State University’s East Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host its grant reopening Tuesday, Sept. 6, from noon until 2 p.m. in its new location at 126 Trivette Drive, Suite 104 in Pikeville.

Area residents are urged to join representatives of MSU-SBDC and the Southeast Kentucky Chamber with a ribbon cutting at noon and open house with refreshments to follow.

For a list of upcoming events, visit the MSU SBDC website at www.moreheadstate.edu/sbdc or like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EKSBDC.

For more information, contact Michelle Spriggs at 606-432-5848 or email at m.spriggs@moreheadstate.edu.