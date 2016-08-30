KYCO faculty member elected president of international board

PIKEVILLE – Gregory S. Moore, O.D., has been named president of the Association of Regulatory Boards of Optometry (ARBO). Moore is a senior clinical instructor at the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO). He became president of ARBO in June and will serve in the role for one year.

“Dr. Moore’s selection as president of ARBO is a reflection of the quality and reputation of the faculty members we have assembled here at the Kentucky College of Optometry,” said Andrew Buzzelli, O.D., M.S., founding dean and vice president of optometric education at KYCO. “Dr. Moore’s understanding of the direction of the optometric education for the future and his depth of clinical experience makes him well suited to lead the organizational membership who are responsible for bringing qualified optometric physicians to the citizens of their individual states.”

ARBO is comprised of members representing regulatory boards for the profession of optometry from all 50 United States as well as all of Canada, New Zealand and Australia. In all, ARBO has members from 66 jurisdictions worldwide.

“We are in an unprecedented time of change in the U.S. regarding both healthcare economies with the evolving affordable healthcare act and healthcare delivery systems offered through advancing technologies,” said Moore. “It is incumbent on all professions to insure that these changes are vetted out so the public is protected from inferior or substandard care in the name of maximizing profits for payers or by being exposed to technologies that do not adequately deliver the care that is promised. In optometry, ARBO will strive to continue current services and develop new ones to assist our member boards with the tools they will need to make sure the public is protected throughout these changes.”

Moore’s appointment marks the first time a faculty member from the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry has been elected to serve as president of an internationally recognized organization in optometry.

“That is only because the Kentucky College of Optometry is a new program,” said Moore. “With the talented faculty that has been assembled here, I am confident others will attain similar leadership roles throughout our professional organizations very soon.”

Gregory S. Moore, O.D. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Dr.-Moore.jpg Gregory S. Moore, O.D.