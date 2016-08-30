College Calendar

ART GALLERY EXHIBIT: The McCall Art Gallery at Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host an exhibit by Sue English through September 21. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday 9 a.m. until noon. The McCall Art Gallery is located in the Magoffin Learning Resource Center on the Prestonsburg campus. For more information, contact Tim Sizemore at (606) 889-4746.

PATRIOT DAY CEREMONIES: Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold a Patriot Day ceremony at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 8 on its Prestonsburg campus (flagpole). In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Gearheart Auditorium. A Patriot Day ceremony will be held on the Pikeville campus at 12:15 p.m., Thursday, September 8 in the atrium. For more information, contact Jennifer Little at (606) 889-4734 or email jennifer.little@kctcs.edu.

DENTAL HYGIENE PRE-ADMISSION CONFERENCE: The Dental Hygiene program at Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host Pre-Admission Conferences on the following dates: 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 21; 4 p.m., Thursday, October 27; and Wednesday, November 16. All conferences will be held on the Prestonsburg campus in the Johnson Building (Room J117). For more information, contact Linda Daniel at (606) 886-7352 or email ldaniel0010@kctcs.edu.

RESPIRATORY THERAPY PRE-ADMISSION CONFERENCE: The Respiratory Therapy program at Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host Pre-Admission Conferences on the following dates: 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, Mayo campus (Building D, Room 202); 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, Prestonsburg campus (Postsecondary Building, Room 220); and 9 a.m., Friday, November 4, Hager Hill campus (Conference Room). For more information, contact Pam Jarrell at (606) 889-4790 or email pjarrell0004@kctcs.edu.

NURSING PRE-ADMISSION CONFERENCE: The Associate Degree Nursing program at Big Sandy Community and Technical College will host Pre-Admission Conferences on the following dates: 2 p.m., Thursday, September 1, Prestonsburg campus (Student Center, Room 203 A-B); 2 p.m., September 20, Mayo campus (Varia Auditorium); and 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, Pikeville campus (Room N219). For more information, contact Pam Jarrell at (606) 889-4790 or email pjarrell0004@kctcs.edu.

LOW-COST DENTAL CLINIC: Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) offers a low-cost dental clinic on its Prestonsburg campus on every Wednesday and Friday. The clinic offers cleanings for adults and children, as well as other services, including sealants, bleaching and mouth protectors. Prices for cleanings range from $20 for children and seniors to $30 for adults. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Linda Daniel at (606) 886-7352 or email ldaniel0010@kctcs.edu.