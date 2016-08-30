BSCTC to host Patriot Day ceremonies on Prestonsburg, Pikeville campuses

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Community and Technical College will hold Patriot Day ceremonies on its Prestonsburg and Pikeville campuses on Thursday, September 8.

The ceremony on the Prestonsburg campus will be held at 11 a.m. at the flagpole. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Gearheart Auditorium.

On the Pikeville campus, the event will be held at 12:15 p.m. in the atrium. Local law enforcement, firefighters and first responders are invited to attend either ceremony.

For more information, contact Jennifer Little at (606) 889-4734 or email jennifer.little@kctcs.edu.