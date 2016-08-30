BSCTC respiratory therapy students complete ACLS certification

PAINTSVILLE – Second-year students in the respiratory therapy program at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) completed the ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) training on Thursday, August 25.

The training was provided by Gina Lester, RRT-NPS, RPFT, education coordinator at Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Healthcare. Lester is a 1998 graduate of the respiratory therapy program at BSCTC.

“This is a significant step in our students completing our program,” said Melissa Skeens, coordinator of the respiratory therapy program at BSCTC. “I am proud of this accomplishment, and I am equally as proud to see that one of our graduates is providing the training.”

Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of BSCTC, congratulated students for their accomplishment.

“This is the next step in an exciting chapter of their lives,” he said. “I look forward to handing them their degree in May.”

Second-year students in the program are Kendra Kidd, Kristen Hall, Brittany Taylor, Justin Robinson, Kierstin Woods and Indya Williamson.

For more information on the respiratory therapy program at BSCTC, contact Melissa Skeens at (606) 788-2822 or email Melissa Skeens at melissa.skeens@kctcs.edu.

