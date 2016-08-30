McKenzie named Coordinator of Grants Development at BSCTC

PAINTSVILLE – Marsha McKenzie has been named coordinator of grants development at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

McKenzie has worked at BSCTC since 2008. She has held various positions including instructor of nursing, assistant professor, coordinator of practical nursing program, associate professor and associate dean of academic affairs. She is a graduate of BSCTC; earned her undergraduate degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing; obtained a Master of Arts in Adult and Higher Education from Morehead State University; and is currently a student in Eastern Kentucky University’s doctoral program in educational leadership and policy studies.

“Institutions of higher education are facing greater challenges than ever before. Big Sandy Community and Technical College has a mission to become a driving force for improvements in the lives of our students, our local and area businesses, and in the lives of our citizens,” said McKenzie. “I see this work as vital to our institutional strength and for our vision of future developments at our college.”

McKenzie will work within the college’s new Strategic Communications team. This includes public relations and marketing, advancement, the Big Sandy College Educational Foundation, Inc. and web services.

“The execution of grants turn ideas into realities,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of BSCTC. “In

order to transform our region, we must think outside of the box with an entrepreneurial spirit to open the door of possibilities to all whom seek it.”

McKenzie is located on the Mayo campus of BSCTC in Paintsville. She can be contacted by phone at (606) 788-2880 or by email at mmckenzie0023@kctcs.edu.

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Marsha-McKenzie.jpg