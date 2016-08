Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) President Dr. Devin Stephenson has been named to the Tennessee Valley Corridor Community College Consortium Council of Presidents.

Staff Report

Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) President Dr. Devin Stephenson has been named to the Tennessee Valley Corridor Community College Consortium Council of Presidents. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Dr.-Stephenson-TVC.jpg Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) President Dr. Devin Stephenson has been named to the Tennessee Valley Corridor Community College Consortium Council of Presidents.