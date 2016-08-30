Deputies visit church, aid jail in search

PRESTONSBURG – It was a busy weekend for Deputy Major and some of his fellow deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday, deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department visited with a group of local children during the First Responders Appreciation Day hosted by First Baptist Church Prestonsburg – Irene Cole Memorial. Then, later in the day, Major, one of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9s, aided the Floyd County Jail in a search for drugs and contraband.

During his visit to First Baptist Church Prestonsburg, Major received a special treat. Children from the church prepared gifts for local first responders and were able to talk with them throughout their visit.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and Floyd County Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert have worked together diligently in the fight against drugs at the local jail.

Halbert and his staff continued their efforts to rid drugs and contraband from the Floyd County Jail on Saturday. Jail officials were assisted by Floyd County Sheriff’s Department deputies, who used electronic scanners along with their K-9. The search resulted in the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, razors, needles and more.

Floyd County Sheriff's deputies, including K-9 Major, visited First Baptist Church Prestonsburg – Irene Cole Memorial.

By Steve LeMaster slemaster@civitasmedia.com

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

