Food City Pharmacy to offer seasonal flu vaccine

ABINGDON, Va. – Company officials recently announced that Food City will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacist Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Over the past ten years, Food City has offered the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the immunization of thousands of patients,” says Will Bevins, Director of Pharmacy for Food City.

Seasonal flu vaccine provides protection against the most common strains of influenza and is available on a walk up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon the availability of vaccine. Visit www.foodcity.com for a complete list of immunizing locations.

Food City Pharmacy will be following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines. While all individuals are encouraged to receive a flu shot, the CDC classifies the following individuals as High Risk for Influenza: persons 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, persons 2-64 years of age with co-morbid (more than one disease) conditions, pregnant women, healthcare personnel who provide direct patient care or household contacts and out-of-home caregivers of children under 6 months of age. The CDC strongly recommends that the High Risk individuals receive a flu shot. Food City Pharmacists can immunize individuals 14 years and older.

Trivalent, Quadravalent and High Dose flu vaccines are available upon request. Several insurances including Medicare Part B will be accepted. Pneumonia shots will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit www.foodcity.com for details. Flu season is generally from mid-November through April.

“Food City takes pride in serving our community and we’re proud to once again offer our loyal customers the added convenience of flu vaccinations,” said Steve Smith, Food City President and Chief Executive Officer.