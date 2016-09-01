Compton joins Hackney and Hensley Chiropractic Center

PRESTONSBURG – Hackney and Hensley Chiropractic Center in Prestonsburg has announced the arrival of Dr. Zach Compton.

Compton is a graduate of Prestonsburg High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Morehead State University. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Compton attended Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he received his Doctorate of Chiropractic. He and his wife Crystal and daughter Olivia are currently residing in Harold. They are excited to be home around family and friends. In their spare time, the Comptons enjoy an active lifestyle that includes mountain biking, hiking and various other outdoor activities.

Compton will be practicing in Prestonsburg Monday­-Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

As a chiropractor, Compton provides care for patients of all ages with special interests in family focused care and athletes as well as personal injury cases. He is also dedicated to overall health and wellness care.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to help and serve the people of my hometown,” Compton said.

