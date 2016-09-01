Traffic pattern changes start at Ivel

IVEL – Traffic shifts throughout the work zone at Ivel started Thursday. Highway District 12 crew members will work in traffic to make necessary changes so that the road will not have to be shut down at any time.

Southbound traffic will get both lanes back. One northbound lane will be open for all northbound traffic. The outer lane – the one next to the hillside – will remain closed until construction is complete on a rockfall barrier fence. This is the final phase of the slide repair project that began in May after a serious rockfall briefly closed all four lanes of US 23 at this site.

While the road is reconfigured for the traffic pattern change, motorists can expect intermittent delays of as much as 15 to 20 minutes. “In order to put traffic back in one of the northbound lanes, we must remove the temporary striping that signaled the traffic shift into the southbound lane,” said Darold Slone, Engineering Branch Manager for Highway District 12. Slone said that other work includes repositioning and changing signage, repositioning and/or removal of barrels and barriers, and re-striping to direct drivers into the northbound inside lane.

The speed limit in the work zone will still be reduced to 45 miles per hour. However, the restriction on wide loads will end as soon as the work tomorrow is finished.

“Overall, the public has been helpful and patient throughout this process,” Slone said, “and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and support. Just a few more weeks and traffic can get back to normal along this section of US 23. We just need people to slow down, be alert, and pay attention to the signs and flaggers as we make the adjustments tomorrow that will remain in effect until the rest of the work is finished.”

Long delays expected while roadway re-striped