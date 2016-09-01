Mtn. Parkway exit closed temporarily

SALYERSVILLE – The eastbound exit ramp from the Mountain Parkway to KY 30 will be closed through 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. The ramp was initially closed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The closure will allow crews to remove the existing ramp and build a new one. Signs and message boards will alert travelers of the closure.

Eastbound vehicles needing to access KY 30 may use the KY 7 interchange (Exit 75), re-enter the Mountain Parkway heading west and then exit onto KY 30.

The KY 30 ramp replacement is part of the Mountain Parkway Expansion. Currently, about 6 miles of construction work – between mile points 69 and 75 – is underway to widen and improve the Mountain Parkway.

The speed limit has been reduced in this area for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Drivers are urged to use caution as Mountain Parkway Expansion work continues.

The Mountain Parkway Expansion is a 46-mile transportation improvement project that will create a wider, safer connection between Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the Commonwealth. It is a key transportation project designed to close the only gap in a 400-mile, four-lane, high-speed corridor for commerce and mobility across Kentucky from Pikeville to Paducah. The project will widen 30 miles of the existing parkway to four lanes and extend the parkway by about 16 miles between Salyersville and Prestonsburg.

