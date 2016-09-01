Big Sandy Idol: Ally Davis wins at P’burg

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Idol is once again crowning winners at area high schools. Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) held its Big Sandy Idol competition at Prestonsburg High School on Friday, August 26. Big Sandy Idol is sponsored by Gearheart Communications.

Nine students participated for coveted spots for the annual Big Sandy Idol regional competition, which will be held in March 2017 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Ally Davis was crowned the winner at Prestonsburg High School. Isabella Jacobs and Wesley Hager finished as runner-up behind Davis. Now, Davis, Jacobs and Hager will advance to the regional competition and have a chance to earn a spot on the Big Sandy Singers, an album recording and other prizes.

“The talent at Prestonsburg High School was absolutely amazing,” said Clayton Case, director of fine arts at BSCTC. “Every year, these students raise the bar, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Students at Prestonsburg High School were also treated to a concert by the Big Sandy Singers and Band, an elite group of vocalists and musicians comprised of BSCTC students.

Big Sandy Idol will visit Paintsville High School on Friday, September 2.

For more information about Big Sandy Idol or the Big Sandy Singers and Band, contact Clayton Case at (606) 886-7388 or email ccase0005@kctcs.edu or Chesi Spriggs at (606) 886-7382 or email cspriggs0007@kctcs.edu.

Ally Davis, center, was the winner of the Prestonsburg High School Big Sandy Idol competition on Friday, August 26. Isabella Jacobs, left and Wesley Hager were runner-ups. All three will advance to the Big Sandy Idol Regional Competition in March at the Mountain Arts Center. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Prestonsburg_winners.jpg Ally Davis, center, was the winner of the Prestonsburg High School Big Sandy Idol competition on Friday, August 26. Isabella Jacobs, left and Wesley Hager were runner-ups. All three will advance to the Big Sandy Idol Regional Competition in March at the Mountain Arts Center. Big Sandy Idol held its first competition of the school year on Friday, August 26 at Prestonsburg High School. The participants are pictured. Back row: Alexandria Taulbee, Wesley Hager, Kalib Jackson, Debra Wike, Jamie Horn and Zachary Rose. Front row: Ally Davis, Alison Campbell and Isabella Jacobs. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Prestonsburg_participants.jpg Big Sandy Idol held its first competition of the school year on Friday, August 26 at Prestonsburg High School. The participants are pictured. Back row: Alexandria Taulbee, Wesley Hager, Kalib Jackson, Debra Wike, Jamie Horn and Zachary Rose. Front row: Ally Davis, Alison Campbell and Isabella Jacobs.

