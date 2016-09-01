Martin welcomes first female officer

MARTIN – The City of Martin made history on Thursday morning as its first female police officer was sworn in to begin duty. Kristen Napier, a native of Eastern, was sworn in as an officer by Sam Howell, Martin City Mayor during a special ceremony.

Napier has worked as a dispatcher for the Martin Police Department since March 2015. A graduate of the David School, Napier also attended Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

“Seeing women succeed in following their dreams and making it in an occupation that many people consider to be for a man inspires young girls who may be interested in law enforcement to pursue that dream,” said Shelia Hunter, of Cow Creek. “Women like Napier and others like her are role-models for the young women in their communities.”

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times.

