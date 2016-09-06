Fire School attracts 548 firefighters to Hazard college

HAZARD – More than firefighters were trained in late-August at Hazard Community and Technical College during the 38th Annual Mountain Firefighters Association training school. Greg Reams, Coordinator of Area 12 with the Fire Commission, said the school was a great success and he heard the highest praise for the instructors.

HCTC played a major role in the school by taking care of the registration process on Friday and Saturday, keeping technology personnel onsite, grounds staff to answer any issue that may arise and the President attending the school. “HCTC provided a unified effort and I’m very appreciative for all they do,” Reams said, adding that Air Methods, Perry County, City of Hazard, all the fire departments that provided equipment and the Mountain Firefighters Association all deserve a thank you for helping the school take place.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted that the campus was an ideal setting for the fire school because of the indoor and outdoor space. “We’re happy to host this event every year because it is so vitally important to our region to have the best training for our firefighters and other rescue personnel,” she said.