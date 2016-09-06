Students For Rand announces 20 chapters statewide

LOUISVILLE – On Monday, Aug. 29, Rand Paul for Senate announced that Students For Rand, the campaign’s coalition of student supporters and volunteers, now has 20 chapters at universities and colleges across Kentucky.

Students For Rand is the official youth campaign of Rand Paul for Senate, and is made up of students from across Kentucky who are dedicated to spreading Dr. Rand Paul’s message on campus and throughout their communities.

The campaign is excited to announce that in addition to chapters at many private and community institutions in the state, every public four-year university in Kentucky now has a Students for Rand chapter.

“Engaging young voters is an incredibly important part of bringing Dr. Rand Paul’s message of always standing for Kentucky to voters across the Commonwealth, so we’re excited to have such a strong program to help spearhead those efforts. We look forward to continuing to grow the Students for Rand program in the coming months, both through recruiting more supporters for the already established chapters, as well as expanding our program to even more campuses across Kentucky,” said Sebastian Torres, State Director for Students for Rand.

For more information regarding the program, visit https://www.randpaul.com/students.

The following schools have Students For Rand chapters: University of Kentucky; University of Louisville; Kentucky State University; Eastern Kentucky University; Morehead State University; Northern Kentucky University; Western Kentucky University; Murray State University; Bellarmine University; Berea College; Bluegrass Community & Technical College; Centre College; University of Pikeville; Georgetown College; Transylvania University; Union College; University of the Cumberlands; Madisonville Community College; Lindsey Wilson College and Big Sandy Community and Technical College.