PRESTONSBURG – The inaugural Prestonsburg Rotary 5K will be held at Trimble Branch Park on Saturday.

Runners are invited to dress up as their favorite superhero and compete in the event

The registration fee for the event is $25. The first 100 runners to enter the race are guaranteed T-shirts. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. Runners may also register at APTiming or Citizens Bank of Prestonsburg. For more information, contact the Prestonsburg Rotary Club.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.