Drug arrest made at Minnie Park

MINNIE – Floyd County sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul Hayes – also known as Frank Tackett – on Wednesday night. Deputies made the arrest after observing what they believed was Hayes attempting to exchange money for drugs in the parking lot of the Minnie Ballpark.

The law enforcement officers approached the vehicle, a 2003 Jaguar, and talked to Hayes about what they had observed.

Deputies located numerous pills in his possession including opanas, hydrocodone and several others. Hayes was arrested and transported to the Floyd County Detention Center.

After Hayes was arrested, deputies obtained a search warrant for his residence. The search of the residence found various drug paraphernalia such as scales, plastic baggies and pipes, along with a police scanner.

Hayes was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree, possession of controlled substance – first degree and endangering the welfare of a minor. Additional charges may be added pending results of an investigation.

Hayes remains lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

