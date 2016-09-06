Zombies to invade Prestonsburg for upcoming event

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Library is working on a fun zombie-themed event. A Zombie Walk and Halloween Parade is set to take place in downtown Prestonsburg on October 22.

With the popularity of shows like iZombie, Zombie Nation, and The Walking Dead, zombies are keeping viewers glued to televisions.

The Floyd County Library will host Zombie Invasion, a zombie walk and Halloween parade on October 22. Zombies will invade the City of Prestonsburg as they roam the streets in search of the living and maybe some Halloween candy.

Dancers are needed to perform in a flash mob reenactment of the famous zombie dance in Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Practice dates are slated for October 3 for youth thru fifth grade, October 10 for sixth grade-high school and October 17 for adults.

Not a dancer, but would still like to be a part of the zombie invasion? The library is also looking for floats and individuals to participate in trunk-or-treat.

For more information on the upcoming zombie-themed event, contact the Floyd County Library.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

