Deputies take down alleged drug dealer in Mare Creek

STANVILLE – Floyd County sheriff’s deputies moved in on a Mare Creek drug operation they had been investigating for several months on Monday. Ryan Hackworth, 31, of Mare Creek, was arrested on drug charges and remains in the Floyd County Jail.

Deputies conducted an investigation spanning several months in which time they obtained enough evidence to present to the Floyd County Grand Jury. The Floyd County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hackworth and is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and his deputies work diligently to keep the streets of Prestonsburg drug-free and continue to ask for the community’s help. Anyone suspecting someone of dealing drugs is asked to call (606) 949-2020.

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Ryan_Hackworth.jpg

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.