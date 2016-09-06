Harmon announces hiring of Audra Hall in Office of Technology and Special Audits

FRANKFORT – The office of Auditor Mike Harmon announced today the hiring of Audra Hall in the Auditor of Public Accounts’ Office of Technology and Special Audits on Friday, Sept 2. Hall started her new job duties on September 1 in Frankfort.

Hall is a 2011 graduate of Prestonsburg High School and received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University in May 2016.

