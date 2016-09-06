Big Sandy RECC donates $30,000 to BSCTC for Fast Track IT internships

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy RECC presented a $30,000 gift to Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) for internships for the college’s new Fast Track IT program.

The presentation was made by Big Sandy RECC President and General Manager David Estepp during BSCTC’s Fall Convocation at the Mountain Arts Center on Wednesday, August 3.

“This gift demonstrates a commitment to the future of eastern Kentucky,” said Estepp. “Our hope is that this is the start of a great relationship that will mean new jobs for our region.”

Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of BSCTC, said the gift represents a commitment from Big Sandy RECC “to work with us to transform our region one student, one opportunity at a time.”

“I want to thank Big Sandy RECC for what they do in our communities,” said Dr. Stephenson. “They are an important community partner, and it is going to take all of us, working toward a unified vision, to bring new opportunities to eastern Kentucky.”

The gift will pay for information technology internships for eligible students in the Big Sandy RECC service area (Johnson, Magoffin, Lawrence and Martin counties).

The Fast Track IT program is an accelerated program that provides 12 weeks of training as well as a 12-week paid internship with participating business partners. Students can earn the following credentials during training: CompTIA Certification in A+ and Net+; C# coding; Website Development; PC Repair, Networking and the National Career Readiness Certificate.

“The program is for people who think logically and who have a willingness to work and learn,” said Kelli Hall, dean of career education and workforce development at BSCTC. “Our region is uniquely positioned for jobs in the information technology sector.”

For more information on the Fast Track IT program, contact Hall at (606) 218-1275 or email kelli.hall@kctcs.edu.

