Johnson Central students visit MSU’s Early College Program

MOREHEAD – Students from Johnson Central High School visited the Morehead State University campus, as part of the Early College Program on Friday.

More than 50 high and technical schools offered MSU classes during the fall semester with nearly 2,500 high school students participating in the program.

“This program is truly a win-win opportunity. Students get to earn college credit for as part of the Kentucky Dual Credit Scholarship program and parents have less financial burden for a college education and schools get challenging new courses which fully optimize the talents of their high schools,” said Joel Pace, director of early college programs.

Each course offered at the high school has the approximate cost savings of $1,000 per student while also allowing students to graduate from college up to a year semester or more sooner.

School systems taking part are: Bath, Boyd, Breathitt, Bullitt, Carter, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Fleming, Floyd, Grant, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Martin, Mason, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Oldham, Pike, Powell, Rowan, Shelby, and Wolfe and Woodford counties; as well as Ashland Blazer, Jackson, Raceland, Russell, Somerset, St. Patrick’s independents; and Lakeside Christian.

Qualifying students are given the opportunity to prepare for the future while attending high school. In the program, students may enroll in a course taught in their high school and receive college credit for successful completion. The program allows qualified high school faculty, who meet accreditation standards, to teach the University courses.

MSU and the partner schools are collaborating to offer 24 college credits to all high school students before they graduate.

Additional information is available by calling Joel Pace, director of early college programs, at 606-783-2995 or you can find an application at www.moreheadstate.edu/earlycollege/.

