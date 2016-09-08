MSU Family Weekend slated for Sept. 16-18

MOREHEAD – For almost four decades, Morehead State University has welcomed students’ parents, grandparents, siblings, friends and neighbors to campus for a weekend of events and good times. This year marks the 37th Annual Family Weekend, scheduled for Sept. 16-18.

“We would like to invite everyone to take part in our Family Weekend,” said President Wayne D. Andrews. “For nearly 40 years, this has been a tradition which allows students’ family and friends to see our beautiful campus, get a taste of what college life is all about and spend time with their loved ones who are here in school.”

Things will kick off Friday, Sept. 16, as the Eagle Volleyball team will square off against Coppin State at 11 a.m. at Wetherby Gym.

A variety of activities will be held from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2-11 p.m. on Sunday at the Recreation and Wellness Center. From 4 until 9 p.m. Friday, the Adventure Course in front of the Recreation and Wellness Center will be available.

The Eagle Volleyball team will host Kent State at 7 p.m.

The Star Theatre will host three shows at 6 p.m. (From the Earth to the University), at 7 p.m. (ElectroPop laser program) and 8 p.m. (Laser Pink Foyd) at Smith-Booth Hall.

Friday night activities will continue at 7 p.m. with Housing Family Movie Night, sponsored by the Housing Office, in Button Auditorium. The movie will be Zootopia.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Kentucky Folk Art Center will be open and “2016 MSU Art and Design Faculty Exhibition” will be on display in the Claypool-Young Gallery. The University Bookstore in the Adron Doran University Center will have extended hours from 10 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

From 11 a.m.to 4 p.m., Morehead will host the 6th annual Arts and Eats Festival on Main Street in downtown Morehead.

The Eagle Volleyball team will square off against Montana at 2 p.m. at Wetherby Gym. The Star Theater will present shows at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:45 p.m.

From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Eagle Family Picnic and Family Fun Activities, sponsored by Family Association and MSU Alumni Association will be held in the parking lot of the Academic-Athletic Center. Family members of students, parents, faculty, staff and alumni can enjoy a complimentary pre-game meal, and family fun activities. Stop by the Counseling, Medical and Dental Services tailgating tables to learn more about your health, meet our providers, and grab some goodies.

The Class of 2020 will lead the Eagles onto the field with the Freshman Run at 5:30 p.m. Head coach Rob Tenyer’s Football Eagles will face off against Lincoln University at Jayne Stadium at 6 p.m.

Parents registered during Family Weekend have the opportunity for their son or daughter to win a textbook scholarship of $250 for the spring semester. Winners will be announced during the football game and must be present to claim the award.

Additional information about the 2016 Family Weekend is available by calling the Office of Student Success at 606-783-2070 or at www.moreheadstate.edu/familyweekend/.