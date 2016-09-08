Interapt TechHire Eastern Kentucky launches on Mayo campus of BSCTC

PAINTSVILLE – Interapt, a Louisville-based technology firm, in collaboration with the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP) and SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region), launched the TechHire Eastern Kentucky program on Tuesday on the Mayo campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

A ribbon cutting is open to the public and will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, September 19 at the Mayo Park.

Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of BSCTC, called the launch of the initiative a “monumental step in the transformation of eastern Kentucky.”

“This is a taste of what is possible when you work together towards one common goal – transforming lives,” he said. “This is moving mountains and training a workforce that can be globally competitive.”

The class of 50 will go through paid training for more than six months. If they pass assessments and qualify, they will move into employment opportunities with Interapt.

EKCEP was recently awarded $2.75 million through the Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Agency (EDA) to help build a technology ecosystem across the region.

For more information on Interapt and the TechHire Eastern Kentucky program, visit interapt.com.

Ankur Gopal, founder of Interapt, addresses participants during the launch of the TechHire Eastern Kentucky initiative on Tuesday on the Mayo campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Interapt-1.jpg Ankur Gopal, founder of Interapt, addresses participants during the launch of the TechHire Eastern Kentucky initiative on Tuesday on the Mayo campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College. Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, spoke to participants of the Interapt TechHire Eastern Kentucky program on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Interapt-2.jpg Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, spoke to participants of the Interapt TechHire Eastern Kentucky program on Tuesday. Jeff Whitehead, executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc., encouraged participants of the Interapt TechHire Eastern Kentucky program during its launch. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Interapt-3.jpg Jeff Whitehead, executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc., encouraged participants of the Interapt TechHire Eastern Kentucky program during its launch.