BSCTC participates in Heritage Days festival

SALYERSVILLE – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) participated in the Heritage Days festival on September 2-3.

The college, which serves more than 10,000 students annually in credit, non-credit and workforce development training, had an informational booth and participated in the parade. The college won as best float.

“It’s always fun to visit the communities within our service area,” said BSCTC President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “The people of Salyersville and Magoffin County have welcomed us and the college. As the region’s first choice in higher education, it is important that we share the message of transformation through higher education.”

During the parade, BSCTC debuted Pathfinder, the college’s mascot, and patrons were treated to a performance by members of the Big Sandy Singers.

BSCTC will be a part of the Martin County Harvest Festival on September 16-17.

Big Sandy Community and Technical College won first place in the float contest at the Heritage Days festival in Salyersville on Saturday, September 3. Shown are (front) Clayton Case, Dr. Devin Stephenson, Judy Stephenson, Jennifer Little and Brittany Carpenter. (Back) Brennen Meek, Beth Runyon, Pathfinder, Chesi Spriggs and Rebecca Slone. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Heritage-Days-1.jpg Big Sandy Community and Technical College won first place in the float contest at the Heritage Days festival in Salyersville on Saturday, September 3. Shown are (front) Clayton Case, Dr. Devin Stephenson, Judy Stephenson, Jennifer Little and Brittany Carpenter. (Back) Brennen Meek, Beth Runyon, Pathfinder, Chesi Spriggs and Rebecca Slone. Members of the Big Sandy Singers performed during the Heritage Days festival parade in Salyersville on Saturday, September 3. Shown are Chesi Spriggs, assistant fine arts director at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Beth Runyon and Rebecca Slone. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Heritage-Days-3.jpg Members of the Big Sandy Singers performed during the Heritage Days festival parade in Salyersville on Saturday, September 3. Shown are Chesi Spriggs, assistant fine arts director at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Beth Runyon and Rebecca Slone. Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, throws out candy during the Heritage Days festival parade in Salyersville on Saturday, September 3. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Heritage-Days-2.jpg Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, throws out candy during the Heritage Days festival parade in Salyersville on Saturday, September 3.