Big Sandy Trail Riders Club hosts trail ride

PRESTONSBURG – The Big Sandy Trail Riders Club held its second trail ride of the year over the Labor day weekend. The three-day event was held at the German Bridge Campground located near Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.

“This is a beautiful and safe area to come and enjoy. Some of our best times together as a family took place here at German Bridge Campground,” said Sheila Tackett of East Point. “They have new renovated facilities and the beauty of the scenery can’t be beat.”

The campground consists of over 40 miles of trails adjacent to Dewy Lake.

The holiday weekend’s event kicked off with a movie on Friday evening. Campers were up early to participate in a parade of horses beginning with a children’s lead line for young riders through the campground. The organized trail rides officially kicked off at 10:15 a.m.

Children could participate in games such as Hoop the Hay, Country Corn Hole, Bicycle Barrel Race and Stick Pony Rodeo. In addition to showing off their horses, campers had the opportunity to show off their other favorite four legged animals in a Round-Up of Dogs at the OK Corral. Categories included: Best Behavior, Best Groomed, Best Attitude, Smallest Dog, Largest Dog, Best Markings and Best Dressed.

For more information on the Big Sandy Trail Riders Club, call (606)874-1150.

