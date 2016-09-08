County seeks funding to repair roads

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County officials continue to look to improve roads. During the Floyd County Fiscal Court meeting held on Aug. 19, local officials agreed to pursue over $100,000 in flex funds from the Office of Rural Secondary Roads. The funding is part of the rural and municipal aid program.

Each fiscal year, all counties, incorporated cities and unincorporated urban places are allocated county and municipal road aid. The amount of funds allocated is based on the area’s most recent census population. The program’s allocation of flex funds is based on the condition of the state roads. Based on the most current census data available, Floyd County boasts 38,000 residents. The funds allocated are to used for the construction, reconstruction and maintenance of roads.

According to Floyd County Judge Executive Ben Hale, the county expects to receive $142,000 in flex funds. The court has determined 16 roads to be repaired through flex funds. The state must approve the road repair slated to be completed before funds will be released to the county.

County officials are working together to determine additional road repairs needed throughout the county that will not be covered through flex funds. Officials plan to seek discretionary funding for additional repairs.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

