Highlands Black & Blue Clinic open for fall season

PRESTONSBURG – Dr. Robert Royalty, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Surgeon, continues to offer sports medicine evaluation and treatment with the Highlands Black & Blue Clinic. At the Black & Blue Clinic, student-athletes can visit the Wellness Center on the fifth floor of the Highlands Medical Office Building in Prestonsburg on Saturdays from 8-11 a.m. for a free evaluation.

Highlands Black & Blue Clinic helps with sports medicine needs, including arthroscopy, cartilage repair, fracture treatment, joint replacement, labrum/shoulder instability, ligament reconstruction, meniscus repair and rotator cuff repair. The clinic also services student-athletes from all sports.

At the Black & Blue Clinic, each student-athlete is evaluated by Royalty and Highlands physical therapists. The screening examination and initial treatment are provided at no cost to the athletes. Initial sports injury evaluations are free and additional charges may apply for X-rays, supplies and follow-up visits.

The Black & Blue team strives to address athletic injuries within 24 hours of the incident in order to begin the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation process. The clinic allows players with non-emergent injuries during the week to be evaluated by a sports medicine physician, instead of waiting an entire weekend to be seen.

A native of Kentucky, Royalty attended Pikeville College, graduating Summa Cum Laude. He earned his Medical Doctorate and completed his orthopaedic residency from the University of Kentucky. Royalty underwent an additional year of specialty training in sports medicine and arthroscopy at The American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI) in Birmingham, Ala., under the guidance of world-renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, and his partners. As a fellow, Royalty served as an associate physician for Huntingdon College, University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University and the Birmingham Barons (AA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox – Major League Baseball).

During his time at ASMI, Royalty assisted in the diagnosis and treatment of college and professional athletes from the NCAA, NFL, NBA, PGA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WWE, MMA, professional tennis, softball, gymnastics, ballet, and the Olympics. He is also a member of multiple academic societies including The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and The Arthroscopy Association of North America.

Royalty specializes in sports related disorders of the shoulder, elbow, and knee; offering minimally invasive procedures of the knee, including ACL reconstruction and meniscus surgery. Royalty holds certification in the treatment of cartilage injuries in the knee with articular cartilage implantation. His special interests include throwing injuries and treatment of shoulder injuries, such as rotator cuff tears and shoulder instability. Royalty has expertise in both shoulder and knee replacement surgery as well.

