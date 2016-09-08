For the Record

Charges filed

Paul Brown, 50, fleeing and evading police- second degree (on foot), and resisting arrest.

Edward Clay, 31, fleeing and evading police (on foot), no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended license, improper equipment.

Michael Tackett, 20, assault – fourth degree.

Elmer Johnson, 70, assault – fourth degree.

Terry Rogers, 42, flagrant non- support, terroristic threatening.

Andrew Howell, 28, giving officer false identification

Jody Hall, 46, theft by deception.

Thomas Yates, 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Shawn Gayheart, 18, assault- second degree.

Jamie Spears, 34, criminal possession of a forged instrument- second degree, theft by unlawful taking.

Tiffany Williams, 28, public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Anthony Hallam, 24, buy or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Bailey, 45, public intoxication of a controlled substance, buy or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lakin Branham, 19, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct- second degree, resisting arrest.

Timothy Stanley, 56, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs- second offense, operating ATV on roadway.

Complaints

Midland Funding vs. Linda Rice

Midland Funding vs. Tammy Meade

Midland Funding vs. Christopher Hopkins

Midland Funding vs. Chad Bays

Midland Funding vs. Jessica Lafferty

Midland Funding vs. Debra Stallard

Midland Funding vs. Josephine Newsome

Midland Funding vs. McDaniel Timothy

Midland Funding vs. Cortney Hall

Midland Funding vs. Beatrice Moore

Midland Funding vs. Donna Elkins

Capital One Bank vs. Jennifer D. Hall

Capital One Bank vs. Phillip D. Tipton

Capital One Bank vs. Deborah Waddles

Tina Johnson vs. Franklin Anthony Powers

Jeremy Childers vs. Shannon Williams

Shawn M. Howard vs. Brittany Smith

Marriages

Krista Jarrell, 23, of Prestonsburg to Bradley Hampton, 24, of Prestonsburg

Kayla Taylor, 22, of Ivel to Michael Tuers, 23, of Ivel

Leslie Sisson, 47, of Indiana to Steven Snyder, 43, of Indiana

Caleb Conn, 22, of Hueysville to Andrea Cicchetti, 20, Hueysville

Bridgette Cum, 31, of Lackey to Brenda Hall, 30, of Toler

Lacy Lowe, 22, of Prestonsburg to Mahla Little, 19, of Prestonsburg