For the Record

Charges filed
Paul Brown, 50, fleeing and evading police- second degree (on foot), and resisting arrest.
Edward Clay, 31, fleeing and evading police (on foot), no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended license, improper equipment.
Michael Tackett, 20, assault – fourth degree.
Elmer Johnson, 70, assault – fourth degree.
Terry Rogers, 42, flagrant non- support, terroristic threatening.
Andrew Howell, 28, giving officer false identification
Jody Hall, 46, theft by deception.
Thomas Yates, 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Shawn Gayheart, 18, assault- second degree.
Jamie Spears, 34, criminal possession of a forged instrument- second degree, theft by unlawful taking.
Tiffany Williams, 28, public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Anthony Hallam, 24, buy or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Bailey, 45, public intoxication of a controlled substance, buy or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lakin Branham, 19, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct- second degree, resisting arrest.
Timothy Stanley, 56, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs- second offense, operating ATV on roadway.
Complaints
Midland Funding vs. Linda Rice
Midland Funding vs. Tammy Meade
Midland Funding vs. Christopher Hopkins
Midland Funding vs. Chad Bays
Midland Funding vs. Jessica Lafferty
Midland Funding vs. Debra Stallard
Midland Funding vs. Josephine Newsome
Midland Funding vs. McDaniel Timothy
Midland Funding vs. Cortney Hall
Midland Funding vs. Beatrice Moore
Midland Funding vs. Donna Elkins
Capital One Bank vs. Jennifer D. Hall
Capital One Bank vs. Phillip D. Tipton
Capital One Bank vs. Deborah Waddles
Tina Johnson vs. Franklin Anthony Powers
Jeremy Childers vs. Shannon Williams
Shawn M. Howard vs. Brittany Smith
Marriages
Krista Jarrell, 23, of Prestonsburg to Bradley Hampton, 24, of Prestonsburg
Kayla Taylor, 22, of Ivel to Michael Tuers, 23, of Ivel
Leslie Sisson, 47, of Indiana to Steven Snyder, 43, of Indiana
Caleb Conn, 22, of Hueysville to Andrea Cicchetti, 20, Hueysville
Bridgette Cum, 31, of Lackey to Brenda Hall, 30, of Toler
Lacy Lowe, 22, of Prestonsburg to Mahla Little, 19, of Prestonsburg