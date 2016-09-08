Floyd County students graduate from The Center for Rural Development’s 2016 Rogers Explorers program

SOMERSET – Floyd County students Kelli Thomas, Kamryn Webb, Chad Bates, and Logan Turner graduated from The Center for Rural Development’s 2016 Rogers Explorers youth leadership program.

The Rogers Explorers program is an educational leadership program that provides hands-on learning opportunities for middle school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to build their math, science, and technology skills. Graduates are encouraged to work toward pursuing careers in these in-demand career fields.

“Rogers Explorers was fantastic!,” Thomas said. “I loved meeting new people from different schools and counties. The opportunities this program gives are amazing for young people interested in math, science, technology, and engineering careers.”

Nearly 180 middle school students attended this year’s Rogers Explorers program. Participants apply when they are in the eighth grade and attend during the summer before the start of their freshman year.

“This year’s class of Rogers Explorers showed that there are many bright, young leaders in our region of Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Delaney Stephens, youth programs coordinator and community liaison for The Center. “By participating in this program, Explorers had the opportunity to experience first-hand how science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) can positively impact our region while also getting a feel for what college life was like.”

The Rogers Explorers program is presented by The Center in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, University of the Cumberlands, Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, and the University of Pikeville.

Bates is the son of David and Donna Bates of Melvin. Thomas is the daughter of Nancy Thomas of Hi Hat. Turner is the son of Randy and Melanie Turner of Garrett. Webb is the daughter of Henry and Kristi Webb of Prestonsburg.

For more information about Rogers Explorers, contact Delaney Stephens at 606-677-6000 or email youth@centertech.com. Visit www.centeryouthprograms.com to learn more about youth programs at The Center.