Martin welcomes first female officer

MARTIN – The City of Martin made history on Thursday morning as its first female police officer was sworn in to begin duty. Kristen Napier, a native of Eastern, was sworn in as an officer by Sam Howell, Martin City Mayor during a special ceremony.

Napier has worked as a dispatcher for the Martin Police Department since March 2015. A graduate of the David School, Napier also attended Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

“I have always wanted to work in law enforcement. As a student at BSCTC, I needed to decide on a major. This is when I started thinking serious about a career in law enforcement. I applied to work as a dispatcher at Martin Police to see if I really enjoyed working in law enforcement. I worked a little over a year, when they gave me the opportunity to become an officer. I jumped at the chance,” said Napier.

Napier is excited about the opportunity to give back to the community she grew up in and loves dearly.

“Seeing women succeed in following their dreams and making it in an occupation that many people consider to be for a man inspires young girls who may be interested in law enforcement to pursue that dream,” said Shelia Hunter, of Cow Creek. “Women like Napier and others like her are role-models for the young women in their communities.”

Kristen Napier is the first female officer for the City of Martin. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Martin-police1.jpg Kristen Napier is the first female officer for the City of Martin. photos courtesy of Martin City Police Napier is pictured with Martin Police Chief Mike Napier and fellow officer Zach Mitchell. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Martin-police2.jpg Napier is pictured with Martin Police Chief Mike Napier and fellow officer Zach Mitchell. photos courtesy of Martin City Police

