MSU top ranked college for 13th straight year

MOREHEAD – Morehead State University has been recognized for the 13th consecutive year as one of the top public universities in the South in the 2017 edition of “America’s Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report.

“We are very pleased to be selected again this year as one of the outstanding regional public universities by this respected college guide,” said MSU President Wayne D. Andrews. “We continue to improve the quality of life of our students, alumni and community.”

The newest rankings include MSU as 24th in the Top Public University-Master’s/South division, up one spot from last year.

“Our faculty and staff are deeply committed to making Morehead State the best public regional university in the South, all for the benefit of our students and their families,” Dr. Andrews said.

The rankings place emphasis on acceptance rates, graduation rates, admissions selectivity, and small class sizes. MSU has consistently been recognized for relatively small class size and a high percentage of full-time faculty members, which are two important factors of student success.

The rankings include public and private institutions which grant bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 12 states of the South, including Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas and Louisiana.

MSU first appeared in the magazine’s top tier of ranked institutions in the 2005 edition of “America’s Best Colleges.” The rankings are based on research of more than 1,400 institutions nationally.

“Our students are accepted into professional schools, including medical, dental, law and pharmacy programs, at rates well above state and national averages. This is one indicator of the high-quality education that students receive at MSU,” Dr. Andrews noted. “We are delighted that others recognize Morehead State’s academic quality.”

The rankings will be published in the magazine’s “Best Colleges 2017” guidebook. It will be available in early October.