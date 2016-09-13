BSCTC president takes helicopter ride with Healthnet Aeromedical Services

PRESTONSBURG – There’s not a lot Big Sandy Community and Technical College President Dr. Devin Stephenson hasn’t done… except ride a helicopter.

Scratch that off the list.

Dr. Stephenson took a ride with employees from Healthnet Aeromedical Services on Thursday, September 8.

“I have always wanted to take a ride in a helicopter, and I couldn’t have been in better hands,” said Dr. Stephenson. “The professionals from Healthnet Aeromedical Services took me around campus and the beautiful city of Prestonsburg.”

P.D. Conley, a flight paramedic who attended Prestonsburg Community College (now BSCTC), joined pilot Tyler Weddington on the flight. Aaron Sparks, flight nurse, stayed on the ground at BSCTC so Dr. Stephenson and Joshua Ball, director of strategic communications, could take the flight. Dr. Stephenson said a special part of the trip was seeing the campus from the sky, as well as the development at StoneCrest golf course.

“We live in a beautiful area, and it is easy to take it for granted,” said Dr. Stephenson. “The flight brought a whole new perspective to the scope of our work at the college and what we are doing to transform our region.”

Dr. Devin Stephenson, center, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, is shown with Healthnet Pilot Tyler Weddington, left, and Flight Nurse Aaron Sparks prior to a flight on Thursday, September 8 on the Prestonsburg campus of BSCTC. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Healthnet-1.jpg Dr. Devin Stephenson, center, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, is shown with Healthnet Pilot Tyler Weddington, left, and Flight Nurse Aaron Sparks prior to a flight on Thursday, September 8 on the Prestonsburg campus of BSCTC.