Tackett pre-files Constitutional Amendment exempting veteran organizations from property taxes

FRANKFORT – On Thursday, Representative Chuck Tackett announced that he is pre-filing a bill that, if passed and ratified, would amend the Kentucky Constitution to include tax exemptions for property owned by posts or organizations of past or present members of the Armed Forces of the United States.

“As I looked into this issue, I was bothered by the fact that this fairly ambiguous language was knocking groups like the American Legion and VFW out of receiving a tax exempt status in Kentucky,” Tackett said. “These are our veterans we’re talking about. They have served this country admirably and want to continue to serve other veterans and their communities, yet we don’t treat them all the same within the current tax system.”

The proposed amendment mirrors the federal Internal Revenue Code, which exempts groups such as American Legion posts and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts from federal income tax. In other words, if the particular organization has been approved for the federal income tax exemption, their property would also be exempt from state and local taxation under the proposed legislation.

“Over the past couple of years Georgetown’s American Legion has applied for and been denied tax exempt status twice, even though other similar organizations are tax exempt,” Rep. Tackett said.

If the Kentucky General Assembly passes this bill during the 2017 Regular Session, the people of Kentucky would vote on the amendment in November 2018.

State Rep. Chuck Tackett, right, and House Speaker Greg Stumbo, third from the left, join with several veterans following a press conference Rep. Tackett held to unveil a proposed constitutional amendment that would ensure all posts operated by veterans operations are exempt from property taxes. Those with Rep. Tackett and Speaker Stumbo are, left to right, American Legion Post 24 past Commander Marine Corps League Mike Leaverton; Post Commander Jim Woodrum; Vietnam veteran Eddie Ferrell; and Sargent at Arms and past Post Commander John Matheny. Rep. Tackett pre-filed the bill, which will be considered during the 2017 Regular Session, after learning Scott County's American Legion Post was twice turned down for the property tax exemption even as other posts were being approved.