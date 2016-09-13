Holbrook selected for NSHSS

EASTERN – Shawna Holbrook, a junior at Allen Central High School, has been selected to become a member of the Nation Society of High School Scholars. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, a senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes. The NSHSS recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

“The board team and I are very proud of Shawna’s accomplishment,” Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb commented. “Shawna is a top student and a dedicated young lady. We’re excited to see her future accomplishments.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Shawna build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

For more information on the National Society of High School Scholars, visit www.nshss.org

Shawna Holbrook is the daughter of Eddie A. and Marie Martin Holbrook of Eastern.

http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Shawna-Holbrook.jpg