Sundy Best coming home to play the MAC

PRESTONSBURG – Sundy Best will be returning to its hometown to play the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) on Saturday, September 17. The Eastern Kentucky duo of Nick Jamerson and Kristofer Bentley has amassed a huge following and played to a full house each of the last three times it has played MAC. The duo is known for its high energy stage shows, a range of musical influences, and a witty banter between each other and the crowd.

Jamerson says he loves playing his hometown.

“I can never get tired of playing the MAC,” Jamerson confided. “It’s such a good room and a treasure right here in Eastern Kentucky. We’re always pumped to play there.”

“It is a magical place, we’d love to get to the point where we play multiple nights in a row there,” Bentley remarked.

Sundy Best released its first live album in the spring, titled “It’s So Good Live.” The album was recorded last fall at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville. The album is full of originals and a Tom Petty Cover.

The special guest for the evening will be Nashville-based Triple Run, bringing home another local talent home. Part of the trio is Brittany Howard. She grew up in Eastern Kentucky and performed on the Mountain Arts Center stage as part of the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros.

“I’m so excited to be back on the MAC stage,” Howard said. “It’s home to me. Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry is the whole reason I was inspired to move to Nashville and pursue music. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to come back. I am honored that Sundy Best invited Triple Run to be a part of this great night!”

Triple Run consists of Howard on vocals and rhythm guitar; multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Eric Knutson from Alaska and Matt Singleton, a South Carolina native on bass, vocals, and rhythm guitar. The group’s new EP will be out this fall and it will be available online at www.triplerunmusic.com.

Saturday’s show is slated to start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21 each.

Sundy Best is set to return home to play the MAC. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SundyBest.jpg Sundy Best is set to return home to play the MAC. Triple Run features former Kentucky Jr. Opry Pro Brittany Howard. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Triple-Run.jpg Triple Run features former Kentucky Jr. Opry Pro Brittany Howard.