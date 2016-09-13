Betsy Layne DAV Auxilary hosts free dinner

BETSY LAYNE –September 11, 2001 is a date seared in the memories of many Americans. The Betsy Layne Disabled American Veteran (DAV) Auxiliary hosted a free lunch to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 on Sunday.

Terrorist group Al-Qaeda coordinated four attacks that are considered the worst terrorist attacks in American history. A total of 19 members of the group hijacked two planes – American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 – and crashed them into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon. A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, was initially en route to Washington D.C., but crashed into a field after passengers overtook the terrorist.

Fire fighters, officers and veterans took part in the Besty Layne DAV-hosted event as a way of honoring the brave individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

“It is a nice way to honor those who served during September 11 and pay respect to those who serve the public,” said Jason Bentley, a Betsy Layne resident. “September 11 serves as a reminder of the oath taken by fire fighters, police officers and rescue workers who go to work every day not knowing what to expect. They are ready and willing to go out and put their life on the line if needed to save strangers. The free meal offered by the DAV Auxiliary to those men and women in the community that serve the public is an excellent way to show appreciation for the things they do. Taking a moment to stop by the office of DAV 169 to eat with fellow service workers and veterans also showed their thanks and appreciation of those who served and lost their lives during September 11.”

This is not the first time DAV Post 169 has conducted activities to benefit the residents in its community and bring statewide recognition to Floyd County.

DAV Post 169 lifetime member George Hall is currently serving his second term as DAV State Commander. He is married to Mary Hall, who is a member of the Auxiliary. The couple work tirelessly doing various charity work benefiting veterans such as delivering water to veterans who are homeless, working at the transition center located in Pikeville, carrying out military funerals, visiting veterans living in nursing homes and assisting veterans and their families in times of need.

DAV Post 169 member Larry Roberts was named 2015 Kentucky Disabled Veteran of the Year during the annual DAV state convention. He also is a four-time Kentucky State DAV commander and it was during his time as State DAV commander when he initiated the donation of DAV vans used throughout the state. The vans are given to chapters to assist in the transportation of honor guards for military funerals.

Another Floyd County citizen to bring statewide recognition to the area is Morris Hylton, who was named 2016 DAV of the Year. During his membership in the DAV, Hylton has worked with local government to help low-income families realize the dream of home ownership. Over 18 years ago, Hylton started an annual veteran’s memorial golf tournament to help raise funds for his local DAV chapter.

This Disabled American Veterans Chapter 169 is continuously looking for ways it can benefit the community.

Disabled American Veterans Post 169 hosted its first appreciation dinner. The group plans to make the free meal an annual event.

In appreciation of all servicemen and in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

