Individual appear in court to answer charges

PRESTONSBURG – Several individuals appeared in front of Judge Thomas Smith in Floyd County Court on Thursday.

Loretta Wright, accompanied by her attorney, was in court. Her attorney filed a motion to amend her bond. Smith did not see any reason to reduce the bond and the motion to amend her bond was denied. Wright is charged with complicity murder, attempt to murder and seven counts of complicity wanton endangerment first degree.

Also in court on Thursday was James Curtis Yates. Yates was in court for sentencing of charges he previously was convicted of. He was convicted of trafficking first degree first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense, trafficking in controlled substance third degree and first offense and possession of marijuana. Smith was arrested during court and is lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center. His hearing sentencing was reset for September 22. The postponing of the sentencing was due to Yates being indicted on two cases. On Yates’ second case he was convicted of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree and first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance second degree second offense second offense, trafficking in a controlled substance third degree first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense and trafficking in a controlled second degree second offense. Yates was convicted of eight charges. He will remain in the Floyd County Detention Center until his formal sentencing on September 22.

Caleb Curtis Slone was in court on Thursday to answer charges. The charges for Slone were as follows: sexual abuse first degree victim under 12, sexual abuse first degree, sodomy first degree victim under 12, sodomy first degree, rape first degree, sexual abuse first degree and sexual abuse first degree. Slone also attempted to escape the custody of law enforcement, earning him another charge. Certain charges were amended in this case. He was given a bond of $100,000 cash and was sentenced to eight years in a Kentucky prison.

More individuals appeared in court on Thursday to be formally sentenced.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

