Floyd County hero laid to rest

The community of Left Beaver laid to rest a man of distinction on Sunday as friends and family gathered Sunday to say their goodbyes to Blueford "Buddy" Smith.

Smith was a man who loved the community of Left Beaver and the residents who lived there. He worked hard to make the community of Left Beaver a place that residents could be proud of. In 1966, Smith helped to establish the Left Beaver Rescue Squad and worked diligently to provide ambulance services.

“My 10-year-old son was riding a dirt bike in 2010 and was at the top of a driveway when a speeding car hit him, throwing his 150 feet,” said Johnny Saddler. “Neighbors called 911 and Left Beaver Rescue Squad was on the scene within 15 minutes. My son’s shoulder was broken and he had multiple broken fingers, five broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, liver and spleen and a mangled face, but worst of all, the accident almost severed his leg right below the knee. Left Beaver Rescue Squad was on the scene almost immediately and took control of the situation. They stabilized my son so he could be moved and stopped the bleeding of his leg. They transported him to an open field in the Harold area, where they had a helicopter standing by to transport Cameron to Holston Valley Hospital in Tennessee. The training and professionalism of the individuals with the Left Beaver Rescue Squad quite possibly saved my son’s life,” said Johnny Saddler.

The Left Beaver Rescue Squad has impacted the lives of thousands of area residents.

In addition to being a founding member of the Left Beaver Rescue Squad, Smith was also a former Floyd County Deputy Coroner, a decorated veteran and a retired coal miner.

During his time in the military, Smith received four Bronze Stars. He was a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 128.

Smith passed away September 7 at McDowell ARH Hospital. He was 93 years old. Smith was buried in the Newman Cemetery in Hi Hat.

The banner symbolizes the the founding (1966)and the 50th anniversary (2016) of the Left Beaver Rescue Squad. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Left-Beaver-Image.jpg The banner symbolizes the the founding (1966)and the 50th anniversary (2016) of the Left Beaver Rescue Squad. photo courtesy of Left Beaver Rescue Squad Blueford “Buddy” Smith was a founding member of the Left Beaver Rescue Squad. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Smith.jpg Blueford “Buddy” Smith was a founding member of the Left Beaver Rescue Squad. photo courtesy of Left Beaver Rescue Squad

Friends, family remember Buddy Smith

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

