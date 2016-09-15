West Liberty Air Evac Lifeteam Base honored with regional award

WEST LIBERTY – The Morgan County Air Evac Lifeteam Base was recently honored as the company’s Region 2 Most Improved Base of the Year. Region 2 includes all Air Evac Lifeteam bases in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, along with the Lafayette, Tenn. base.

Janie Ward, regional director of base operations, said the Most Improved Base of the Year award is presented to the base in the region that has shown the greatest marked improvements in staff retention and market expansion during the prior 12 months.

“With strong leadership from the program director, base pilot supervisor and base clinical lead – who collaborate regularly – the base personnel are excited about the future,” Ward said. “They have made wonderful improvements to the base facilities to ensure the crew remains engaged and excited about coming to work.”

Air Evac Lifeteam, headquartered in O’Fallon, Mo., is the largest independently owned and operated air medical service provider in the United States, with more than 125 air medical bases across 15 states. Air Evac is the preeminent provider of helicopter emergency medical services to communities in need of rapid medical transport to advanced emergency healthcare.

Flight crews, consisting of a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic, are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to the scene of an emergency, or provide transportation between medical facilities

