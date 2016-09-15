Officials cut ribbon on Pikeville Farmers Market

PIKEVILLE – Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy staff, Pikeville city officials, local producers and other local and state officials cut the ribbon commemorating the opening of the Pikeville Farmers Market on Tuesday.

The city of Pikeville received $150,000 in state funds for the construction of a pavilion to house the growing farmers market. The pavilion will allow the farmers market to provide additional vendor space to help meet increasing consumer demand.

“The Pikeville Farmers Market is the result of local and state government coming together and working with private citizens and the extension service to build a facility to serve local agriculture. This new facility will provide a new market for local producers and give community members access to fresh foods. The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board is pleased to be a partner in this project,” said Warren Beeler, GOAP executive director.

The facility is an agricultural “showplace” and a catalyst for Appalachia’s agricultural resurgence, reaching farmers in Pike and surrounding counties. The facility will provide locally grown food for many people including employees and students at the University of Pikeville, the Osteopathic School and other local citizens. The pavilion will increase the volume of local buyers providing better conditions, especially during rainy weather.

“The Pikeville Pavilion and Farmers Market is a project that we are very proud of. This will serve not only our city, but also the entire region as a destination for farmers and customers alike. This state-of-the-art facility will provide Eastern Kentucky farmers a place to offer their products, thus having a positive impact on our community by allowing people to buy fresh local produce from local producers. Agriculture in Eastern KY is alive and moving forward. We were happy to work with the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, KCARD and SOAR and thank them for the grant opportunities that helped make this project a reality,” said Frankie Justice, Pikeville city commissioner.

The Pikeville Farmers Market is located at 130 Adams Lane, Pikeville, Ky. 41501. For more information on the facility, contact Sean Cochran at (606) 794-4231 or sean.cochran@pikevilleky.gov.