Stumbo Family Foundation to host eighth annual golf scramble

PRESTONSBURG – For the eighth straight year, the Stumbo Family Foundation is a hosting a golf tournament and raffle to raise money and awareness for charitable causes, with the Eula Hall Health Center, formerly known as the Mud Creek Clinic, being the primary beneficiary this year. Local autism programs and charities will continue to receive funding as well.

The tournament will be held on Sept. 22 at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg.

“We have raised more than a quarter-million dollars since this began,” House Speaker Greg Stumbo said. “This year, I’m proud we’re focusing on the Eula Hall Health Center, because it really does a great job of meeting the needs of those it serves, from providing healthcare to operating a food pantry. I’m glad we can help it help others in need. They are the difference between a meal and many families going hungry.”

Stumbo also emphasized that the Highlands Center for Autism in Prestonsburg and other local charities would receive a portion of the donations, as they have in the tournament’s first seven years. That money has been used to do such things as buy Christmas toys through Mission of Hope, feed the homeless and financially assist local substance abuse programs.

“My family and I deeply appreciate everyone who takes part and donates,” he added. “Except for a few basic expenses, every dollar raised goes to these programs.”

In addition to the money from those participating in the tournament, the Stumbo Family Foundation is also hosting a raffle to give away more than $4,000 in prizes. A ticket costs $25, while five can be bought for $100.

A raffle ticket can also be purchased in another way. “We are trying to fill a trailer with food for the Eula Hall Health Center’s food pantry and are offering one free ticket to anyone who brings a bag of non-perishable grocery items,” said Mary Karen Stumbo, who oversees the family foundation and is organizing the golf tournament and raffle.

Prizes from the raffle include four Big Blue Madness basketball tickets at Rupp Arena next month; two UK basketball tickets for a Saturday game to be determined during the season; a 60-inch Vizio 4K Ultra HD television, which Wal-Mart in Prestonsburg donated; an iPad Pro; an Apple Watch; various sound equipment; and Yeti-brand tumblers.

The Stumbo Family Foundation is making a trailer available in StoneCrest’s parking lot after 5 p.m. for the food drop-off on the evening of Sept. 21, the night before the golf tournament. Raffle tickets can be purchased then and during the day of the golf tournament, and arrangements can be made to drop off groceries by sending a message to the Stumbo Family Foundation on its Facebook page. Prizes will be drawn after the tournament has concluded.

A media availability with Speaker Stumbo and Mary Karen Stumbo and others will be in front of the golf course’s pro shop shortly before the 10 a.m. tee time on Sept. 22. Later interviews can be requested, however.

Fundraiser to be held for Eula Hall Health Center, autism programs