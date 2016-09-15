Highlands Golf Classic exceeds expectations

PRESTONSBURG – Highlands Foundation, the philanthropic organization within Highlands Health System, hosted the 2016 Highlands Golf Classic at scenic StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg on Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The charity golf event, which marked its 19th year, is played as a three day scramble accommodating 30 to 35 teams each day.

Proceeds raised benefit the Highlands Center for Autism (HCA), the only center of its kind in the state of Kentucky exclusively using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder. ABA is a science that uses behavioral techniques to teach children basic and complex skills. At HCA, opportunities for success are built into the program. The program has a low child to staff ratio (virtually 1:1) and each child’s program is tailored to their needs.

“The cost of ABA treatment would be similar to the cost you would pay if you saw your physician for 30-35 hours each and every week of the year,” said HCA Program Director Ashley Ratliff.

Golf Classic contributions are donated directly to the Financial Aid Fund at HCA, to help children with autism receive the therapeutic treatment that is changing their lives for the better. In previous years, proceeds from the charity event have gone toward helping fund other needed healthcare projects at Highlands including the construction of Highlands new Emergency Department and renovations of patient care areas.

“Honorable work has the power to attract success,” C. Denise Lipford, Executive Director of the Highlands Foundation, confided. “In my years of fundraising, I’ve been a part of many major events. Never have I seen more capable friends and community members come together to hold such a successful event that meets such an important need!”

For more information about the Highlands Foundation or Highlands Center for Autism, www.highlandsfounation.org and www.highlandsautism.org.