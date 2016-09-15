Sheriff’s department looking for owner of truck

PRESTONSBURG – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department needs help in recovering a stolen trailer and identifying those responsible for stealing a tandem axle trailer 8X14, black in color, GMC hub caps and LEX lights. Authorities say they are aggressively investigating this crime and have several leads. Anyone with information about the theft of knows someone who does is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 886-6171.

The investigative work is made possible by community members and neighbors who are providing tips and leads. Tips and leaders have led to several arrests.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the community to identify the owner of the truck pictured. The owner of the truck was suspected to be involved in a local theft. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_crime-truck.jpg The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the community to identify the owner of the truck pictured. The owner of the truck was suspected to be involved in a local theft.

By Andrea Saddler asaddler@civitasmedia.com

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Andrea Saddler is a reporter for The Floyd County Times. She can be reached at (606) 886-8506.