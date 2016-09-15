For the Record

Shawn Gayheart, assault – second degree, contempt of court.

Aric Heath Hall, endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment- first degree, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Samantha Newsome, public intoxication of controlled substance (excludes alcohol), trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree, first offense, trafficking in a legend drug – first offense.

Sharon Harmon, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Brandy Moore, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance – first degree- first offense, Drug paraphernalia buy or possession.

Ricky Stratton Jr., first degree possession of a controlled substance- first degree, drug paraphernalia buy or possession, trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense.

Heather Tackett, illegal possession of a legend drug, tampering with physical evidence- two counts, alcohol intoxication in a public place- first and second offense, promoting contraband- first degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy or possession.

Alison Hughes, assault fourth degree domestic violence no visible injury.

Christopher Meade, assault fourth degree domestic violence no visible injury.

Stephanie N. Slone, operates motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs- second offense.

Chad N. Wallen, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs- first and second offense.

Billy Joe Caudill, harassment with no physical contact.

Wayne Hunt, alcohol intoxication in a public place- first and second offense.

Tabitha Renee Chapman, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Wanda Hall, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs offense.

Lisa Case, theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

Anthony Collett, alcohol intoxication in a public place- first and second offense, disorderly conduct- second offense, menacing, resisting arrest, assault-degree on a police or probation officer.

Linda Blackburn, complicity to theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000.

Benjamin Carraway, operating of a suspended or revoked operator’s license, license in possession, criminal trespassing – third degree.

Nickie Prater, illegal possession of a legend drug – two counts, controlled substance prescription not in original container – first offense – two counts.

Linda Smith, harassment – no physical contact.

Michael Wade, harassment – no physical contact.

Brandi Clark, harassing communications.

Janie Tackett, harassment – no physical contact.

Mary Ann Dotson, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Complaints

James Collins vs. Stella Collins.

Southeastern Emergency Physicians vs. Connie Wolford.

Southeastern Emergency Physicians vs. Mindy Conway.

Jeanne Jasper vs. April Isaacs.

Commonwealth Credit Union Inc. vs. Jamie Pinson et. al.

Danny Napier vs. Callie Tackett.

Clay’s Heating and Cooling vs. James Spears.

Clay’s Heating and Cooling vs. Sidney Bailey.

Gary Mitchell vs. Daryl Newsome.

Sterling Slone vs. Jerri Mitchell.