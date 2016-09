The Prestonsburg Woman’s Club has announced the winner of the “Yard of the Month” award August. The recipient of the award for the month of August is Prestonsburg residents Timothy and Gail Cooley. The Cooleys reside at 542 North Lake Drive and present a magnificent display of hard work and concerted effort with keeping their beautiful yard in pristine condition.

