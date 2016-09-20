BSCTC participates in Martin County Harvest Festival

INEZ – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) participated Martin County Harvest Festival in Inez Friday-Saturday.

The festival, sponsored by the Martin County Kiwanis Club, celebrated its 21st year with entertainment, food and attractions for children. BSCTC had an informational booth at the festival and handed out balloons, sun glasses, stadium cups and other items.

“We want the people of Martin County to know that we appreciate their support in making us the region’s first choice in higher education,” said Dr. Stephenson, president of BSCTC. “The Harvest Festival is a time of fellowship and we were thrilled to be a part of it.”

Members of the Big Sandy Singers and Band performed on the BSCTC float during the Harvest Festival parade on Saturday.

“A college is much more than a group of buildings on a campus,” said Dr. Stephenson. “It is about getting off of our campuses and telling the story of our college and how we are transforming our region one student, one opportunity at a time.”

Clayton Case, director of fine arts at Big Sandy Community and Technical College and executive director of the Mountain Arts Center, was all smiles as he pulled the college’s float in the 21st annual Martin County Harvest Festival parade. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Harvest-Festival-2.jpg Clayton Case, director of fine arts at Big Sandy Community and Technical College and executive director of the Mountain Arts Center, was all smiles as he pulled the college’s float in the 21st annual Martin County Harvest Festival parade. Employees of Big Sandy Community and Technical College and members of the Big Sandy Singers and Band participated in the 21st annual Martin County Harvest Festival parade on Saturday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Harvest-Festival-1.jpg Employees of Big Sandy Community and Technical College and members of the Big Sandy Singers and Band participated in the 21st annual Martin County Harvest Festival parade on Saturday.