BSCTC to launch bi-term session on October 17

PRESTONSBURG – Did you miss starting classes in August? Still waiting on financial aid to be approved? Or did you plan on attending a university and it just didn’t work out?

No worries. Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) has your back.

Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) will launch its Fall Bi-Term session on Monday, October 17.

“The Bi-Term session is ideal for someone who is looking to take classes at an accelerated pace,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College. “Our students and their success is a top priority and that’s why we have made available a variety of courses – both in-person and online – that work with the schedules of those who work, have children and need a high level of convenience in obtaining a degree or credential.”

Financial aid is still available to those who qualify. Jimmy Wright, dean of student services, said it is important for students to begin the application process as soon as possible.

“We have staff on all campuses that are ready to assist students with the admissions and financial aid process,” said Wright. “Students should fill their FAFSA (Federal Assistance for Federal Student Aid) immediately at fafsa.ed.gov.”

For more information, call (606) 886-3863 or visit bigsandy.kctcs.edu.